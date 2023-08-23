After a beautiful stretch of sunshine, the showers are returning to the forecast Thursday afternoon.

In the mean time the further north and east you go, the more likely you are to wake up to some more sunshine, but it’s not sticking around for long. The clouds fill in for everyone as we pass lunchtime, and the sprinkles begin filling in on radar.

It may take a little time for the showers to initially reach the ground, thanks to the dry air we have in place, but as the afternoon wears on the intensity of the showers will gradually increase, with light to moderate rain for most by sunset.

The continues overnight, with a few heavier downpours mixing in, but by 7 AM the bulk of the heavy rain is pulling away and were left with lingering sprinkles through the rest of the day.

Rainfall totals land between 0.25″ and 0.75″ for most.

We’ll hold on to the clouds Saturday with another boundary passing by bringing an uptick in showers.

Back to sunshine for Sunday.

Have a great night

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley