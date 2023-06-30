TGIF! Temperatures are comfortably in the 50s to low 60s this morning alongside dense fog and hazy skies. That wildfire smoke will stick around for another day especially in the North Country where the air quality index will read out “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. The smoke will become a bit more evident once the fog dissipates.

Our afternoon will feature hazy/smoky sunshine, highs in the upper 80s, and tolerable levels of humidity. There’s also a chance for a mountain shower by the afternoon, but most will remain dry today. Overnight, a few more showers and clouds will sneak into the North Country ahead of a new weekend system. Lows will land in the upper 60s making for an uncomfortable night of sleeping weather; keep the air conditioner rumbling.

Our weekend forecast will feature scattered showers/downpours and isolated strong storms both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s. The most active times of the weekend will include Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, but neither day will be a washout. Stay safe and make it a happy holiday weekend!