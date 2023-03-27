Temperatures are comfortably in the 20s/30s this morning alongside partly cloudy skies. Those sunny breaks won’t last for long though as a new system heads northeast into New England by the afternoon.

Valley rain showers and mountain snow will begin to break out by the mid to late afternoon. The heaviest precipitation will be located in southern Vermont, New Hampshire, and into the Upper Valley. The rain and snow will impact the evening commute home so please be sure to drive safe.

Overall, rainfall totals will average less than a 0.10″ across the North Country, less than a 0.25″ in central Vermont, and less than 0.5″ in southern Vermont. Meanwhile, the mountains will average a dusting to 4″ of snow.

As for Tuesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies will gradually work back into the forecast for the afternoon as temperatures top out in the middle to upper 30s. Brisk north winds will make it feel a bit cooler than that, so be sure to bundle up!