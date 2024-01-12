Good Friday morning friends! It’s a little bit of a messy start to the day as our snow showers from yesterday are dissipating this morning with leftover slick spots likely. Otherwise, winds are light and temperatures are in the 20s. We’ll climb into the low 30s this afternoon with breaks of sunshine, drier weather, and brisk south winds. Use that quiet forecast time this afternoon to make those final preparations for our high impact storm that is set to roll in overnight.

Current Alerts: A wind advisory and high wind warning have been issued regionwide for the likelihood of damaging wind gusts overnight into Saturday morning. There’s also a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning in effect late today through Saturday afternoon.

Main Hazards: Damaging wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph are likely in the downslope communities of the western Greens. The downslope communities of the western White Mountains will experience similar wind gusts during this event. Thousands of power outages will be likely because of the damaging wind gusts which will maximize between 3AM and 10AM Saturday morning. Lastly, roads will be messy because of the flip-flopping of precipitation types.

Timeline: A wintry mix will arrive around midnight tonight and will continue in the mountains through early Saturday morning. Meanwhile, it’s a mix to rain showers in the valleys during that same timeframe. Eventually, colder air will pool into the North Country and Upper Valley on the backside of the storm allowing a flip over to snow showers once again. Lake effect snow showers will get wrapped in across the St. Lawrence River Valley, as well.

Precipitation Totals: Snowfall totals will tally 4 to 8 inches in the mid to high slopes of the Adirondacks, Greens, and Whites. The summits and peaks of those same mountain ranges will pick up 8 to 12+ inches. The Champlain and Connecticut River Valleys will see a dusting to 2 inches. Lastly, totals will vary closer to the St. Lawrence River Valley as lake effect snow bands filter in behind this system. In the immediate St. Lawrence River Valley, there’s forecast to be 4 to 8+ inches. Just outside of the valley, it’s 2 to 4 inches that you should expect through Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will average less than an inch in many communities which means local waterways should remain in the banks during this event.