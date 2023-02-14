We have a lovely Valentine’s Day forecast for you and yours, but first we have to make it through the mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures this morning. Readings are registering the upper 20s to low 30s alongside more clouds than sun.

The afternoon will offer up decreasing clouds, highs in the lower to middle 40s, and a light north to easterly wind of 5-10 mph. It will be the perfect evening to take your date out for dinner with no need to worry about the weather.

Wednesday, thickening clouds very early on will lead to isolated rain showers around the morning commute. There may be a little bit of mixing across the higher terrain as temperatures begin to rise through the lower to middle 30s. Eventually, we’ll reach the upper 40s to low 50s for the afternoon alongside breezy south winds and partly to mostly cloudy skies.