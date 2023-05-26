We’re in for a beautiful stretch of weather… starting with Friday!

Skies are partly to mostly sunny, with a few extra clouds overhead in the Northeast Kingdom and Northern New Hampshire thanks to a little disturbance centered north of Maine. Temperatures are soaring into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s… seasonable for this time of year.

Memorial Day is often referred too as the “unofficial start to summer” and that is certainly the case this weekend. Skies are mostly sunny through the long weekend and temperatures are soaring into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley