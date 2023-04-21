Temperatures are about 5 to 10 degrees warmer now than 24 hours ago. That means many of us are waking up to readings in the upper 30s to middle 40s alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will continue to decrease in coverage a bit through the morning allowing for partly sunny skies to settle in by lunchtime.

The afternoon will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, breezy south winds, and highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s. It will be a well above average day, but not an 80 degree day as we had been anticipating. Nevertheless, clouds thicken back up this evening with a few showers entering the forecast by late tonight into Saturday morning.

Saturday will offer up early morning showers before breaking out into partly cloudy skies and brisk south winds for the afternoon. Temps will manage the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday, a slow moving disturbance will get hung up across New England with a steady rain. Temps will top out in the middle to upper 50s.