We are officially in a heat wave as we hit three consecutive days of 90 degrees or more in a row. Thursday, that trend will continue as we are forecast to hit 90 degrees for Burlington.

On Thursday, we will start out quiet with some sunshine; however, in the afternoon, that pattern will start to shift. We will start firing up afternoon thunderstorms that could bring some heavy rain, with a chance of those storms turning severe. Since we have not had a lot of rain recently, hopefully that helps limit the flooding.

On Friday, we will still have some instability in our atmosphere, which creates the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

This weekend, the chances of storms will lessen as we are mostly going to see scattered showers throughout the weekend. On the plus side, temperatures will be going down day by day, and by next Wednesday we could see temperatures in the low 70s again.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver