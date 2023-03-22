A warm front nearby will help to create quite the warm Wednesday forecast across the North Country, Upper Valley, and down to southern Vermont. This morning, we’re starting it all off with decreasing clouds and temperatures in the uppers 20s to middle 30s. Your morning drive should be an easy one with no travel concerns at all.

Our afternoon will showcase temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s. It will be a splendid afternoon full of light breezes, dry weather, and sunny breaks. However, increasing clouds later this evening will likely lead to rain late tonight through Thursday.

Thursday will be a damp, wet, and dreary day of weather featuring periodic rain showers in the morning followed by a steadier, heavier rain for the afternoon and evening. Highs will manage the upper 40s to middle 50s once again with rainfall totals on the order of 0.25″ to 0.75″. It’s a fast moving system so even though the rain will combine with snow melt, we’re not expecting any flooding.