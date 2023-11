Tonight we could see isolated showers with some snow mix as well with no accumulation expected.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Friday night will have a front move through bringing rain and wintry mix, no accumulation is expected.

This weekend will be much drier with temperatures in the upper 30’s and partly cloudy skies.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver