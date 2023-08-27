Tonight, after a beautiful evening, we see mostly clear conditions with temperatures dipping in the low to mid-50’s. However, there is some patchy fog as the dew points will be close to the temperature for the morning. Monday will start out clear with temperatures rising in the upper 70’s, but in the evening we could see some scattered showers, and that will linger overnight into Tuesday. On Tuesday, we will see scattered showers throughout the day, with the majority of the rain coming into the evening and overnight as a front passes over into Wednesday morning. For the rest of the week, we will have mostly dry conditions lasting until after the weekend.

Have a great week!

Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver