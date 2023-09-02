Tonight after the light showers, we are going to start clearing out overnight with some patchy fog.

For Sunday, expect warmer temperatures with them peaking into the mid 80’s with mostly sunny skies.

For Labor Day, it will be a similar story to Sunday except with temperatures in the upper 80’s. That trend will continue through Thursday as we could see temperatures reach into the low 90’s in the middle of the week.

Friday and Saturday will bring the rain as we have a cold front to cool us off.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver