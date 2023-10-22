Tonight: We will end the showers tonight as we have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the high 30’s to low 40’s.

Monday: We will have decreasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the high 40’s to low 50’s, but we will have a mostly dry day.

Tuesday: Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the high 50’s.

Later this week, we could see temperatures back in the high 60’s, as we have more rain expected next weekend.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver