Happy Friday friends! It’s another chilly morning but we have a warmup on the way today that will last straight into early next week. Temperatures are in the 20s to low 30s to start the day with just a few clouds and a brisk south breeze.

That southerly wind will pair with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies this afternoon which will help to push high temps into the 40s; closer to 50 in southern Vermont. Once the sun sets, we’ll experience the passage of two weak cold fronts. The secondary boundary may produce patchy freezing drizzle and/or rain and snow showers in northern New York around midnight, but we’ll dry out by Saturday morning with lows near 30.

The rest of our weekend will feature highs near 40 Saturday afternoon alongside partly cloudy skies and dry weather. Clouds will increase throughout Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. There will be showers breaking out from south to north late Sunday evening into Monday.

Our decent weekend forecast is all ahead of our fourth straight, complex Monday storm. We’re readying for rain, strong winds, and the potential for more power loss Monday followed by a cooldown and scattered snow showers Tuesday. Stay tuned to that forecast as it continues to evolve over the weekend.