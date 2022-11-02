We’ve got clear skies out tonight and our temperatures are falling fast, back into the 20’s and 30’s by early Thursday morning!

We continue the beautiful weather into Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the upper 60’s nearing the 70’s

The clouds start to creep in Saturday, although I still expect some sunshine, that before scattered showers roll in for Sunday. It might also be a record breaking weekend with high temperatures in the 70’s both days!

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley