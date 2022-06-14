Tonight: Mostly clear with the bright Strawberry Moon overhead. A few areas of patchy fog may develop by daybreak as we dip back into the 50’s

It’s another beautiful day Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies, a few fair weather clouds and temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s just a touch higher than the average high of 78.

A warm front is nosing into the region late Wednesday, helping to bring a bit more cloud cover overnight and increasing the humidity levels.

Thursday we find afternoon highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s (just like Wednesday) BUT dewpoints will be in the sticky 60’s maybe nearing the sweltering 70’s in a few spots.

That humidity provides fuel for the showers and storms rolling in Thursday, with a few scattered showers to start the day, and a broken line of shower and thunderstorms rolling in with an approaching cold front by afternoon and evening. Some could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

The front finally passes through Friday firing off a few more showers Friday, before we dry out for the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley