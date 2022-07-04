After a beautiful holiday weekend with tons of sunshine, seasonable temperatures and calm winds… things are getting unsettled as many folks head back to work Tuesday.

Plan to take in any fireworks displays this evening? Well the forecast looks great! Partly to mostly clear skies, and temperatures dipping into the upper 60’s by the time you’re heading back to the car.

But that is the last of the dry weather, with shower chances and a warm front nosing into the region with shower chances for northern zones as we head into the mid-morning timeframe.

Showers with the occasional heavy downpour continue on through the afternoon and evening before tapering off the leftover showers past midnight Wednesday morning.

Rainfall totals range between a quarter to a half an inch with a few isolated locations nearing an inch.

We slowly clear out the rain chances and clouds Wednesday breaking out into afternoon sunshine, and the sunny weather continues into Thursday. Temperatures remain seasonable in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s!

Happy Fourth Of July folks! Stay safe out there tonight!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley