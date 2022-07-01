A cold front will be approaching the area today with an official arrival time set for the overnight. Until then, prepare for a hot and humid day ahead. This morning, we’re already starting to see an uptick in humidity with dew point temperatures closing in on the low 60s. Actual air temperatures are also in the 50s/60s this morning which is about 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning.

The afternoon will offer up well above average temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s. The hottest of air will reside across southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Accompanying the heat will be partly cloudy skies and some “air you can wear”. Be sure to keep hydrated and dip into cool spaces from time to time, especially if you’re planning on being outdoors for an extended period of time.

Overnight, our incoming cold front finally arrives with scattered showers, heavy downpours, and the chance for a couple strong thunderstorms. The cold front will make quick work of New England as the boundary is slated to exit by daybreak Saturday with clearing skies to follow.

Once that cold front pushes out to sea by Saturday afternoon we get to enjoy smooth sailing conditions for the rest of the holiday weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies are likely Sunday and Monday with highs hovering in the upper 70s to low 80s all weekend. With that being said, it looks as if many fireworks shows will be a “go” with near perfect conditions.