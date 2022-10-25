An area of low pressure continues to make its way up the east coast with a cold front waiting in the wings to the west. The combination of these systems will lead to a wet Wednesday with an eventual cool down slated to move in behind the two disturbances for late this week.

This evening through the overnight will feature lows relaxing back into the 50s and low 60s alongside partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Patchy, dense, valley fog will become likely after midnight as we are expecting light south breezes of 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, an area of low pressure arrives along the New England coast and pairs its energy with an incoming cold front to our west. The two systems combined will result in scattered showers, downpours, and a few cracks of thunder through the afternoon. Highs will manage the upper 60s to low 70s. Rainfall totals will average 1/10″ to 1/2″ at most.

Thursday, high pressure builds in from the west allowing the winds to flow back out of the north. That return flow out of the north will result in gradually clearing skies, near seasonable temperatures in the 50s/60s, and drier weather all around.