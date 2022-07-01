We’ve got a beautiful weekend on the way! The only exception is some scattered showers and heavier downpours that roll in later tonight and through early tomorrow!

Have Saturday afternoon plans outside? Have no fear! The cold front rolls through quickly allowing for sunshine to break out for most folks by lunchtime!

And we hold on to the sunshine for the rest of the weekend! Wohoo!

Heading down to the waterfront for Burlington’s 3rd of July celebration? The forecast looks beautiful! Grab a light jacket though, there may be a little chill in the air after the sun sets!

The Fourth of July forecast also looks great! Mostly sunny skies, just a few extra clouds by afternoon. The only thing to keep in mind is a small shower chance the roll in for the evening… just in time for many local fireworks displays! The chance is low, but keep an eye on the radar!

Have a wonderful and safe Fourth of July!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley