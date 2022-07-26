Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with morning lows dipping back into the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, with comfortable dewpoints and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, increasing humidity and afternoon showers and thunderstorms rumbling through the region. Although the threat for severe weather is low, a few storms my bring wind gusts strong enough to prompt a warning. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80’s

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley