Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with morning lows dipping back into the mid to upper 50’s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, with comfortable dewpoints and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80’s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, increasing humidity and afternoon showers and thunderstorms rumbling through the region. Although the threat for severe weather is low, a few storms my bring wind gusts strong enough to prompt a warning. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80’s
Have a great night!
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley