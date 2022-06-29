It’s a soggy evening, with showers and embedded downpours across the area. These will come to an end for the most part around Midnight, but a few lingering sprinkles and some extra clouds cover remains overhead as we head into Thursday.

Although that morning cloud cover it is clearing out quick, we have another deck of cloud cover to deal with as a warm passes overhead. The chance for precip is very low as afternoon highs climb to the mid to upper 70’s

We’re in the warm sector of a storm system to our north Friday, mean that the heat and humidity are building in with a breezy southerly wind. Overall it’s a dry day, with afternoon high temperatures climbing to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s… dewpoints are sticky in the mid 60’s.

Overnight rain showers work in, with a couple embedded heavier downpours work through overnight and through early Saturday.

The front is quick moving taking the heat and humidity with it, a few additional showers and storms bubble up especially in southern zone for the afternoon before we dry up and clear out!

The rest of the fourth of July Weekend looks great! Sunshine, a few fair weather clouds and temperatures in the 70’s!

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley