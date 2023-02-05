Temperatures still climbing this evening as a strong southerly flow continues over the region. This is ahead of a weak cold front which will pass through tomorrow in the early morning hours. Not too much in the way of moisture focused along this boundary with the exception of some isolated snow showers or perhaps some freezing drizzle in the deeper valleys of the W. ADK’s. There is the outside chance for a renegade snow/rain shower or two to trickle across Lake Champlain in the overnight hours, but they look few and far between (if any). Best chances for a bit of light precipitation would be closer to the international border (e.g. the Northeast Kingdom) & Northern Greens…

Tomorrow will feature high temperatures occurring right around the time of the morning commute. Morning highs will be within a few degrees of freezing for much of the region–the main exceptions being where cloud cover could thin out a bit overnight or locations sheltered from the southerly breeze (e.g. parts of the NE Kingdom). These locations will be in the mid-to-upper 20’s starting out the day…

Temperatures will likely drop by 5 degrees before 4pm in the CPV even under increasing amounts of sunshine as a cold northerly breeze increases through the late morning/early afternoon hours. As the cold front continues to “wash out” to our south, most areas south and east of Rutland will see stable temperatures throughout the day….

A breeze will persist through most of the afternoon hours tomorrow, eventually backing off just in time for temperatures to drop-off pretty quick following sunset. This will set the stage for a cold start to your Tuesday AM…

Beyond Tuesday AM, we will monitor a cold front approaching from the west which could focus a light to moderate band of rain/snow showers along it (coinciding with the evening commute, perhaps). No major accumulations are expected–it could just be a matter or timing and something to plan around if you are out and about during the 3PM-8PM period….

Another slightly larger (& warmer) precipitation event looks to impact the region on Thursday–mainly in the form of rain. Early estimates suggest a widespread 0.25″ to 0.50″ rainfall for Thursday evening into the overnight hours of Friday. We will keep our eyes on this in addition to some potentially “seasonably cold” weather (with a few snow showers) approaching for next weekend.

Have a great week ahead!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer