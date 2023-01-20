As Round #2 of our multi-day system wraps up, the steadiest snow bands should erode away from north to south through the rest of your Friday evening. As a “drier” NNW wind channels down the Champlain Valley, it will act to ring out the low-level moisture in the atmosphere–likely enhancing snowfall for a short time over Burlington & Plattsburgh. By around 10-11pm, most accumulating snow should be wrapping up for most of the Champlain Valley with more of a scattering of snow showers through the early overnight hours…

Through the overnight, drier air works it’s way in from north to south–eroding the cloud cover in most locations by sunrise. The main exception being the Champlain Valley where clouds will likely linger through the mid-late morning period. Temperatures will vary depending on cloud cover tonight. Generally speaking, mid-teens in parts of the NE Kingdom where clouds clear earlier–to mid-20’s in S. VT where the overcast lingers longer. This sets Saturday up to be a fairly nice “break in the action” across the region as skies go partly to mostly sunny for most of us (the exception being, perhaps, the ADK’s where cloud cover could fill back in through the late morning hours). For tomorrow, temperatures generally seasonable in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s…

By Sunday afternoon we turn our attention to the next approaching storm system: currently looking like another light to moderate snowfall with the potential for some mixing/rain in the Champlain Valley as a strong southerly wind aloft revs up during a rapid strengthening of the system Sunday night. That being said, it still does look another decent snow for the higher elevations! Parts of Southern VT have already been placed under a Winter Storm Watch as anticipation is for greater than 7″ of snowfall. Expect snow to break out across the region between 5pm and 8pm…

Seeing as this system is very similar speed-wise to our one departing this evening, I do not see a likelihood for even more moderate snow bands to linger/dump anything resembling a “blockbuster-type” system. Generally, with the exception of the Green Mountains & S. VT, it’s reasonable to conclude we see a healthy 2″-5″ from this system with some rain and sleet potentially (CPV). What snow does fall will be wet snow once again. The Greens and parts of S. VT could see 5″-9″ with some isolated areas up to a foot. Get the kids out for another snowman!!

Current thinking is generally a persistent light snow across the region with some moderate bands of snow &/or rain between midnight and 6am Monday. Most accumulating snow looks to wrap between 9am and noon on Monday.

Happy Friday!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer