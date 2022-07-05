So far it’s been a soggy Tuesday, and rain chances are sticking around overnight before tapering off to leftover sprinkles as we move into early Wednesday morning.

We’re slowly but surely clearing out the clouds and bringing in the sunshine as we move into the afternoon Wednesday, with high temperatures touching the mid to upper 70’s.

Sunshine sticks around for Thursday’s forecast, with rain chances returning by early Friday morning.

We’ve got a beautiful weekend on tap, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s thanks to a big area of high pressure overhead!

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley