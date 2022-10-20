Lake effect rain showers will make for a damp day across portions of the North Country, but it’s just gloomy elsewhere for our Thursday with well below-average temperatures. Dress warm today, then get ready for a weekend warm up!

Our morning is off to a freezing cold start with temperatures in the 30s/40s. However, breezy south winds of 10-20+ mph have allowed for wind chills to tumble into the 20s/30s. Those brisk south-southwest winds running up and over the Great Lakes will result in scattered rain/snow showers for the North Country. Bundle up!

The afternoon will feature dwindling shower activity toward sunset as highs only manage the upper 40s to low 50s. Our south winds will gust up to 30 mph making for a brisk, frigid wind chill at times. Overnight, temperatures tumble into the 30s with clearing skies and lighter winds.

Friday, sunshine returns in full as high pressure builds back into New England. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

As for the weekend, the forecast gets even better especially for mild weather fans. Temperatures will flirt with the middle to upper 60s, if not close to 70 degrees. Those above average readings will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Enjoy it because a new coastal low will provide heavy rain to our neck of the woods next Monday.