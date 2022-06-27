We’ve dried out nicely this Monday afternoon, after a very soggy start… take a look at some of our rainfall totals from this morning!

Although we’ve seen some sunshine the clouds are hanging tough thanks to a little disturbance that is set to provide some extra clouds and spot showers chances through the night and into the first part of the day Tuesday.

While it’s a bit of a gray start to Tuesday, we’ll find bigger breaks of sunshine toward the afternoon and evening as temperatures touch the low to mid 70’s.

We’re watching a cold front roll through Wednesday afternoon but in the mean time, under an area of high pressure we’ve got a sunny start to the day! Showers and storms roll through for most folks along and just south of the border, with temperatures by afternoon climbing into the upper 70’s and low 80’s

Preview of the Four of July weekend:

Saturday looks soggy but Sunday and Monday are both sunny and comfortable day, with only a small chance for shower Monday afternoon!

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley