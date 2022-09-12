We’ve got a lot of clouds, but a few breaks of sunshine overhead this Monday morning!

Hang on to the sunglasses today, although the clouds are hanging on, we do find some big breaks in the clouds especially for the morning and early afternoon.

Shower chances return to the radar later this afternoon over the higher terrain of the Adirondacks, and for the rest of the region overnight and into early Tuesday morning. With a couple rumbles of thunder possible, for some it could be an early alarm!

We find a brief break in the showers by late morning/early afternoon, but as our low pressure system passes to the north we’re finding showers and storms bubbling up once again. This second round brings torrential downpours, lightning, gusty winds and even some small hail.

Behind this system we’ll find cooler temperatures back into the mid 70’s for Tuesday and Wednesday, 60’s for Thursday and Friday!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley