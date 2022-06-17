Well the weekend forecast has slowly deteriorated all this week… and now that we have a much clearer picture… it looks like less than ideal for the Dads.

BUT there are some bright spots… so let dive in!

First off this evening we are watching for a few passing showers, thanks to a boundary of reinforcing cold air that passes through overnight, leaving us with low temps in the 40’s for most.

Saturday’s forecast is very reminiscent of weather we usually experience in April… Chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50’s, hitting 60 if you’re lucky… and a breezy northwest wind leaving us with sprinkles and spot showers all day long.

Sunday’s forecast is much better, with afternoon highs rebounding into the mid 60’s and more sunshine for western zones, more cloud cover for eastern zones!

Happy Father’s Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley