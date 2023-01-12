Good Evening Everyone!

As we roll through our Thursday evening, a wide variety of precipitation types continue to impact our region. Heavier bands of rain are now spread over both Burlington and Plattsburgh with a large swath of freezing rain still over the central ADK’s and regions east of the Green Mountains…









As we work through the overnight hours, we anticipate a transition to rain in most locations as a strong southerly flow ushers in milder air. Temperatures will generally rise overnight, with most of our “low” temperatures occurring in the late evening hours Thursday. By Friday AM, temperatures should range from the mid-30’s in N. Regions to the mid-50’s in Southern portions of VT prior to the cold front’s passage..

We anticipate the cold front to pass the region between the hours of 9AM (NW ADK’s) and 3PM (S. Vermont). Breezy conditions will ensue behind the front–winds kicking up, NW at 10-20 mph. Rain transitions to snow in the same directional fashion (starting in the ADK’s first…then through the CPV and into S. Vermont). Snowfall amounts will vary depending on the exact timing of when our cold air enters the picture–our main thinking being higher amounts just south of the St. Lawrence Valley and mountain areas. Lower amounts towards Lake Champlain. Snowfall totals will also drop of drastically north to south–with Southern Vermont likely seeing little more than a dusting…

Roads on Friday evening could be tricky depending on your exact location. Be aware of road surface temperatures as your moving about as temperatures look to slowly fall off through the afternoon. Untreated surfaces will start to get slick by mid-afternoon!

Friday night, snow showers may persist in the higher terrain–leaving us with just a few hit or miss snowflakes on Saturday. Perhaps a few breaks of sun if we are lucky! Good news is, quiet weather for the rest of the weekend and into the early portion of next week.

-Meteorologist Justin Templer