High pressure is on the cusp of overtaking the forecast for today with some of the coldest air of the season. We’ll also be contending with a brisk W/NW wind that will make it feel much colder from time to time.

This morning, we’re waking up to temperatures in the 20s/30s with wind chill values in the teens to low 20s. It’s a morning where you need to break out all the warm winter gear and keep bundled. Other than the cold, there are a few flurries floating about but they are not adding up to much of anything.

Our afternoon will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, continued brisk west-northwest winds of 10-20+ mph, and highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chill values will likely land in the teens and 20s from time to time.

Tuesday, partly cloudy to partly sunny skies return along with all that cold air. Temperatures will manage the middle to upper 30s with real feel temperatures in the 20s. Tuesday will remain dry, but increasing clouds overnight will lead to an accumulating snowfall event for midweek.