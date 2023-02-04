Our climb out of the deep freeze continues tonight as temperatures across the region climb to near 10 degrees by midnight. This will already be a vast improvement over where we all started our day: many of us 20 to 30 degrees below zero (wind chills: -35F to -45F)…

As far as our official ASOS locations, Saranac Lake took the trophy for coldest air temperature at -33F with a wind chill of -46F just before 6AM on Saturday morning! Brrrrrrr. Our forecast video goes much further in-depth regarding other regional lows and extreme cold weather around the region (e.g. Whiteface Mtn and Mt. Washington).

As we wake up Sunday AM, most areas will be closing in on 20 degrees with a strong southerly breeze–occasionally gusting upwards of 25 mph. By the evening hours of your Sunday, some regions in S. VT could reach 40 degrees! It will be a complete “180” from Saturday’s weather–with the exception of the wind still being an issue (this will persist through most of the short-term, unfortunately–likely through Wed AM)…

For most of us Sunday will feature dry, breezy & cloudy weather with the one exception being the western ADK’s and SLV: here we could see some light rain showers or freezing rain as a weak system approaches from the west. Around 5pm there could be some isolated slick spots in parts of St. Lawrence & Franklin counties…

Beyond Sunday, the long range features a persistent “zonal flow” (more characteristic of “persistence-type” weather….or no extreme changes in precipitation or temperatures). A weak cold front drops south on Monday and will drop temperatures a bit through the afternoon. This will make for a seasonably cold night into Tuesday AM. Under a strong southerly breeze, temperatures on Tuesday will make their first run at 40 (in a string of days which also may). Besides the windy weather on Tuesday, there could be a weak system Wednesday night into Thursday morning which may bring some light mixed precipitation to the region. That still being 4+ days away, we will keep our eye on it and fine-tune the forecast as we get closer…

To boil it down into a few words: milder and breezy tomorrow (precipitation N&W, perhaps), briefly seasonably cold on Monday–and then a return to above-average temperatures through Friday. Weak systems on Tuesday & Thursday AM. Some indications for a cool-down by next weekend.

Enjoy your weekend! And stay warm…

Meteorologist Justin Templer