It was a blazing hot and humid weekend of weather with temperatures topping out in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday in the Queen City. However, a cold front trailing through the area today will help to extinguish the hot air while also dragging in lower humidity. This morning, we’re still feeling soupy to start the day with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Air temperatures and dew point temperatures are hovering near 70 degrees; dress in light, comfortable clothing and don’t forget the umbrella.

As we navigate into the afternoon, our cold front will exit to the east with drier weather en route for the second half of the day. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s with partly sunny skies and lesser humidity. It will be a nice way to wrap up the first day of the week. As far as rainfall totals are concerned, many will average 0.25″ to as much as 1″; the heaviest amounts will reside across southern VT and NH.

Tuesday through midweek will feature high pressure building in across the Mid-Atlantic. That will mean a return to sunshine for Tuesday with highs rebounding into the mid 70s. Dew point temperatures will be, comfortably, in the lower to middle 50s. Overnight, into Wednesday morning that high pressure slips out to sea allowing for increase clouds Wednesday afternoon and a stray shower.