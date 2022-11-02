A departing cold front is beginning to wipe the weather slate clean for the day, but first we have to get through some dense fog for the morning commute. Thereafter, sunshine and drier weather return for the afternoon.

Low level moisture, light north winds, and cooling temperatures are present in the forecast this morning and it’s a combination of ingredients that’s leading to dense fog. Make sure to take it easy on those foggy roadways, slow it down, and turn on your low beams. Also, consider grabbing the sweater out the door as temperatures are in the 40s/50s alongside mostly cloudy skies.

The thick, early morning cloud cover will take some time to dissipate today and that’s why we’re not expecting gradual clearing to take place until the mid to late afternoon. Nevertheless, temperatures will achieve the upper 50s to low 60s by the end of the day.

Overnight into Thursday, high pressure builds back into New England and begins to trail off the east coast. This will result in a sunnier day tomorrow, but also a much warmer day. Southerly breezes, sunshine, and dry weather will allow temperatures to rise into the lower to middle 60s. Thursday starts what will be a big warming pattern that follows us into the weekend.