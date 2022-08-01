Tonight: A few scattered showers and storms roll through the North Country, but weaken as they reach the Champlain Valley. Temperatures fall to the mid 60’s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or showers for the morning, with another round of showers and storms rumbling through by afternoon. Some storms could feature heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning, although the severe threat remains low. Temperatures climb to the lower 80’s, and dewpoints are sticky in the mid to upper 60’s

Wednesday: Dry air rolls in, and dewpoints return to the comfortable category in the low to mid 50’s. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid 80’s.

Have a great evening

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley