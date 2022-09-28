A trough of low pressure continues to slide by the North Country and Upper Valley today. It will be accompanied by cloudy skies, isolated showers/sprinkles, and cooler than normal temperatures. A great day to get things done indoors!

This morning, patchy fog and drizzle are lacing the forecast from north to south and east to west. In fact, some of that drizzle has developed into lighter rain showers. Make sure to sport that cozy rain jacket out the door. More importantly, make it a point to have the windshield wipers AND low beams turned on for your morning commute. Temperatures are in the 40s to low 50s.

Our afternoon will offer up mostly cloudy skies, gloomy conditions, and exiting showers. Temperatures will manage the upper 50s to low 60s today as a brisk northwest winds begins to flow in for the afternoon. Overnight, fog redevelops late but at least we’re drying out after only a few one hundredths of an inch of additional rainfall on the day.

Thursday, gradually clearing skies and drier weather will give way to highs in the upper 50s which is about 10 degrees cooler than where we should be for this time of year. Nevertheless, the nicer, crisper forecast arrives as high pressure slides into western New York tomorrow afternoon. That’s the same high pressure that will help to keep Hurricane Ian south as we move into the end of the work week.