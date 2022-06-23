The rain chances are coming to an end for the and high pressure is rolling in! Friday starts off with some cloud cover overhead and a small chance for a sprinkle or shower… becoming mostly sunny towards the afternoon.

The weekend forecast look very summery! Mostly sunny, only a spot shower chance for the afternoon, temperatures in the mid 80’s.

We’re soaring into the low 90’s Sunday under mostly sunny skies, the cold front hangs out to our west leaving us with dry day.

Shower chances roll in overnight ushering in cooler air for Monday!