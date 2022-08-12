A departing cold front this morning will eventually give way to a weekend high pressure system which is set to provide sunshine, drier weather, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity. This morning, we have several of those elements of the forecast including comfortable dew points and cool temperatures in the 40s/50s. Be mindful of the patchy fog and maybe grab the sweater before heading out the door.

Our afternoon will offer up partly cloudy skies, light north breezes, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Those high temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. The cooler air will be dragged in by those northerly breezes, but the extra clouds stemming from an upper level disturbance to our north will also aid in the cooler than normal day.

The weekend forecast looks fantastic! Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies are likely Saturday with mostly sunny skies arriving for Sunday. Temperatures will land in the middle to upper 70s as high pressure traverses eastward across the Northeast. Once we move into your Sunday night and next week’s forecasts, you’ll notice more clouds and eventually scattered showers as a coastal low arrives. TGIF and enjoy the weekend!