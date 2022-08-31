Were dealing with a few hit or miss showers this evening, but things are wrapping up quickly as a boundary pushes through bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air!

Tomorrow is September First… the first day of meteorological Fall and boy is it feeling like it!

Under a mix of sunshine and a few fair weather clouds well; find afternoon high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60’s!

Friday morning some spots dip back into the upper 40’s! We’re holding on to the sunshine into the weekend with Fridays highs climbing to the upper 70’s lower 80’s for Saturday!

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley