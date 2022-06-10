Our disturbance from yesterday will leave behind a few leftover showers today. Following up today’s showers will be a weak upper level system for Saturday which will mean spotty splashers and dashers.

Speaking of which, a few showers are on the move this morning with temperatures in the 50s/60s. You may want to have the umbrella on standby in case you run into one of those showers on your way to any morning destinations.

The afternoon will offer up decreasing clouds, pops of sunshine, spotty showers, and highs in the 60s/70s. Today will be a much quieter, milder, and drier day overall despite the leftover shower chances. Southwest-west winds will average 5-15 mph, which will help to keep temperatures flirting with the 70s this afternoon. Overnight, skies continue to clear with partly cloudy skies by daybreak Saturday. Lows will bottom out in the 50s.

The weekend forecast doesn’t look too bad as we monitor an upper level disturbance for Saturday and more potent cold front for late Sunday. Overall, temperatures will remain mild and near seasonable with many of us landing in the mid 70s both days.

Saturday will offer up a mix of sun and clouds and just a few isolated showers, especially across the North Country. Those added showers and clouds for northern New York may result in slightly cooler readings when stacked up against the field, but it will still be a comfortable day overall. Highs will manage the upper 60s to low 70s in the North Country with middle to upper 70s elsewhere.

Sunday will feature lots of sunshine, building heat, and increased humidity. All of those weather ingredients will be riding up and along a cold front to our west by Sunday afternoon. If you have any plans Sunday, try to squeeze them in during the morning hours. The second half of the day will be unsettled with pop-up downpours and storms as the front continues to slide eastward through Sunday night.