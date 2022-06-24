The soggy streak of weather is nearly over as our latest system continues to exit to the east. It will bring with it the showers first, then the clouds, followed by the cooler air. Eventually, that weather pattern shift will lead us into a hot and humid weekend. This morning, temperatures are in the 50s for most with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There are also a few showers lingering across the Green Mountain and Granite States so be sure to drive safe.

Our afternoon is shaping up really nice with clearing skies, drier weather, and warming temperatures. A southerly breeze with filtered sunshine during the first half of the afternoon will really help to boost those readings to near normal. The heat of the day may help to reignite a stray shower in New Hampshire, but many of us will be drying out straight through the overnight. Lows will dip into the 60s.

As we navigate into the weekend, it turns hot and humid. Some of the intense heat and “air you can wear” from the southern heat wave will work into New England via southerly breezes. South winds will help to usher in the heat and humidity with highs rebounding into the middle to upper 80s Saturday. There’s a slight chance for a mountain shower, but again, many will remain dry. Sunday will be the hottest and most humid day of the weekend with sunshine and highs nearing 90 degrees. If Burlington hits 90 degrees, it would be the first of the season. Keep cool and stay hydrated!