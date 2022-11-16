Our first winter storm of the season continues to pump out snow and a wintry mix from the North Country to the Upper Valley. It’s making for a messy morning commute, but you should expect improving conditions as early as this afternoon.

An area of low pressure moving through New England is continuing to provide a transition from snow to a wintry mix across much of the North Country and Upper Valley. Roads are slick/slippery and visibility is poor here and there, so please be sure to drive extra safe to start the day.

This afternoon, precipitation exits to the east-northeast with just a few leftover snow showers after sunset. Temperatures will manage the upper 30s to near 40 degrees allowing for melting to occur.

Snowfall totals will average 1-4″ in the valleys and 4-8″+ in the higher terrain, but as the snowpack melts and refreezes overnight it will create a slick Thursday morning commute.

Temperatures will start in the teens and 20s Thursday morning with a rebound into the middle to upper 30s for the afternoon. Northwest winds will average 5-15 mph which will help to kick up a few isolated snow showers along a trough of low pressure that is set to pass through. Keep cozy and drive safe!