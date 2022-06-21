We are monitoring a slow moving, complex system that will be with us today through Thursday. Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible as the disturbance passes through. This morning, clouds are increasing and a few showers are lingering near the St. Lawrence River Valley. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s alongside a light north to south breeze of 5-10 mph.

Highs will manage the upper 60s to low 70s where clouds and showers hang tight today. Readings will rise into the upper 70s and close to 80 degrees where it stays dry and a bit sunnier through the afternoon. Where the clouds and rain resides today is where a warm front will be slowly moving through.

That slow, eastward moving front will offer up heavy rain and downpours across the North Country with scattered showers elsewhere. A line of heavier rain trekking north to south across St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties (NY) could lead to flash flooding today. 1 to 3 inches of rain is forecast to fall in those aforementioned counties by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies return for what will be a fairly dry day of weather. Highs will manage the middle to upper 70s alongside increasing humidity. Dew point temperatures will resurface into the 60s by late tomorrow afternoon as a cold front slices through. That cold front may spark off a few strong storms, but primarily it will lead to more heavy downpours and the continued threat for flash flooding.