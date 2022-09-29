“Ian” is still causing chaos across the southeast United States, but it’s a system we will not have to contend with anytime soon as high pressure begins to build in late today. It will act as a shield to protect the North Country and Upper Valley from any new weather disturbances through the end of the week.

This morning, partly to mostly cloudy skies are hovering overhead along with patches of fog. Temperatures are about five degrees cooler now than 24 hours ago, too. That means we’re kicking off our Thursday with readings in the 40s/50s.

Our afternoon will offer up highs in the middle to upper 50s, if not low 60s. Accompanying those below average readings will be gradually clearing skies, light north breezes, and much drier weather.

Overnight, continued clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to tank into the 20s and low 30s. That’s frost and freeze territory; frost advisories and freeze watches/warnings have been issued late tonight through tomorrow morning. Make sure to bring in any vegetation you wish to save a little longer into the season.

As for Friday, mostly sunny skies make a big comeback with temperatures making their way into the middle to upper 60s. It will be a very pleasant end to the work with high pressure in firm control. Enjoy!