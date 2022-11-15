We say goodbye to the 70-degree weather of early November and hello to the wintry weather of the second half of the month!

The first flakes are already moving in at this hour, and conditions will continue to worsen through the night and into the Wednesday morning commute.

Of course, the first storm of the season isn’t an easy one, Mother Nature is throwing the kitchen sink of precipitation at us… snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain and of course the bulk of the storm rolls through during the morning commute. But it’s nothing we haven’t seen, nothing we can’t handle we just have to remember to take it easy, slow down and leave some extra time to get where you’re going!

Let’s take a look at the expected totals: Disclaimer because it is a mix of precip there is the possibility that totals could be smaller than what is depicted here because the flip from snow to a mix (or even rain) happens sooner than expected.

North Country:

Living in the St. Lawrence River Valley a pasty dusting to 3 inches is anticipated but heading into the mid-slopes of the Rt. 11 corridor totals range between 4-8″. The peaks like Lyon Mountain and Whiteface are looking at 8 inches or more.

Northern Vermont:

The closer you are to Lake Champlain the more likely you are to find mostly rain with only a slushy coating of snow on the grassy surfaces. But as you get a little bit further from the lake shore totals range from a dusting to 3″. The mid-slopes can anticipate 4-8″ with the exception of the southern half Northeast Kingdom where down sloping will likely cut totals down to a dusting to 2″. The mountain’s cash in on 8″ or more which is welcomed as many are spinning the lifts later this week!

Southern Vermont:

The higher elevations in the southern green don’t cash in on quite as much snow thank to an early flip to sleet freezing rain and even plain rain, but 4-8″ is better than nothing! The Upper Valley is looking at a dusting to 3″ as we flip to rain early in the morning.

Stay safe out there tomorrow!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley