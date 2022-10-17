A complex system descending south out of Canada and into the Great Lakes will likely result in a wet start to the work week with scattered showers/downpours. Keep the umbrella nearby today!

Temperatures are in the 30s/40s this morning alongside partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. There are a few showers in far western New York that will eventually make their way in for the late morning and afternoon. That’s why we want to make sure you have that umbrella on standby to kick off the new work week.

Our afternoon will feature hit or miss showers and even a few additional downpours after sunset. Temperatures will manage the 50s to low 60s with south-southeast 5-15 mph. It will be a mild, yet breezy and wet day.

Tuesday, highs will rebound into the lower to middle 50s with showers/downpours for the first half of the day. The second half of the day will feature breaks of sunshine and drier slots of weather. Nevertheless, it’s recommended that you keep the rain gear on standby through at least midweek until this system can exit.