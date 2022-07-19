Today was day one of a very warm stretch lasting all the way through Saturday!

Topping off at 90 degrees in Burlington, we also found a few spot showers and storms, with a few repots of down trees in Saint Lawrence County.

Tomorrow’s forecast brings even more heat and humidity… Great!

My pup Rayleigh would like to remind you to look before you lock! Your car heats up fast and even just a few minutes can get dangerous!

Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s… slightly warmer than what we saw today. The biggest difference is the dewpoints in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. That’ll leave us with heat index values in the upper 90’s nearing 100 degrees.

A cold front enters the region Thursday bringing the chance for strong to severe storms… especially over eastern zones. Damaging winds, small hail, heavy rain and lightning are all threats that some of the stronger cell will bring. Timing wise be on guard from 12 PM to 7 PM for the stronger storms to reach severe limits. Although it’s still a hot and humid, temperatures are a touch cooler thanks to the passes showers cooling air temperatures off during the peak heating of the day.

It’s still hot Friday, but humidity levels are a lot lower in the upper 50’s!

Stay cool and hydrated!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley