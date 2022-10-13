A complex system will arrive today with heavy, steady rain and strong, gusty winds. Make sure your local storm drains are cleared of leaves and that your Halloween decorations are tethered down/brought indoors.

We have a very busy next 24 hours ahead of us in the North Country and Upper Valley. A warm front will arrive this morning with breezy south winds, mild temperatures in the 50s, and isolated showers. The rain jacket and puddle jumpers will be needed today.

Our afternoon will feature highs near 70 degrees with a cold front plowing through. That passing boundary will produce heavy rainfall on the order of 1-3″ with the highest amounts adding up across the Granite State. Strong, gusty winds of 35-45+ mph are likely too, especially where there’s a wind advisory in place.

Overnight, temperatures will only dip into the 50s as south winds gust upwards of 35 mph. Late tonight into early Friday morning is also when the heaviest of rain will arrive. All of that water will make for a rough Friday morning commute.

Friday, leftover showers continue to exit to the east with gradual clearing and drying through the afternoon. Temperatures will land in the upper 50s to low 60s with some calmer southerly breezes.