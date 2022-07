Tonight: Clouds build in as a few showers pass through the area. Temperatures dip back into the 60’s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated hit or miss showers, especially during the afternoon. high temperatures climb to the mid 70’s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low to mid 80’s

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Low to mid 80’s

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley