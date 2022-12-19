Good Morning Vermont, New York and New Hampshire!!!

I hope your Monday is off to a great start!

We are dealing with a couple of light snow showers through the region, as our winds are out of the southwest helping to stream lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario and through the Adirondacks and into the Champlain Valley.

Overall snow should remain light but if you do come across a snow covered roadway please take it easy out there!

We keep the chances for a few flakes and a lot of cloud cover overhead Monday, with afternoon high temperatures climbing into the lower 30’s

Have a great start to the work week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley